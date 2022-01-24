Hoo Token (HOO) One Day Volume Tops $10.48 Million

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Hoo Token has a market cap of $82.66 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.96 or 0.06631137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,113.24 or 0.99741271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

