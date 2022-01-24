Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

