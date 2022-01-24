HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Raised to $40.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HP stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

