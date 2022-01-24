H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 232,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

HRB stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

