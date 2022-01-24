ichi.farm Price Tops $3.92 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.46 or 0.06496886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00057615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.92 or 0.99478661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006636 BTC.

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

