Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

IKNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 156,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $180,194.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,741 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

