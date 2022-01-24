Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 1,273 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after buying an additional 104,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.88 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

