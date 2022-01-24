Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 1,683 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $222.42. The company has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

