Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,749 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,377,000 after acquiring an additional 189,875 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Celanese stock opened at $160.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

