Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,765,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,734,000 after acquiring an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,694,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Illumina stock opened at $365.94 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

