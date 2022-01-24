Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,381 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTT shares. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

