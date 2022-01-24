Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 87.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 63.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $20,174,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 11.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.01 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

