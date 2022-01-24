Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,896,584 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $200.33 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

