IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 1,712 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 23.9% during the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 433,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 213.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $460.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

