IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,242,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inogen by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inogen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after buying an additional 80,940 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inogen by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 514,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $30.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $683.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

