IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

