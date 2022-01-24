IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

BR stock opened at $156.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

