IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,530 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Omeros by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 191,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Omeros by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Omeros by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60,823 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.32.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.