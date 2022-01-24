IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOR. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 253,382 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 200,732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 125,446 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,263,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

