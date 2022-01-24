IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 10.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerald by 1,186.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 27.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerald news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $99,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EEX stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $208.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.89. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 110.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

