Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Up 5%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.35. 40,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,717,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Infinera by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

