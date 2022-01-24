Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,765 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 5.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,018,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $179,062,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 802,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.09. The company had a trading volume of 479,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $135.09 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.