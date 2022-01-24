Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $122.86. 5,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

