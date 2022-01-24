Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 2.6% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 69.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.45.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $13.30 on Monday, reaching $299.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

