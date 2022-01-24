Infusive Asset Management Inc. Sells 72 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,917.43.

MELI traded down $64.74 on Monday, reaching $987.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,637. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,000.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,012.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,224.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,521.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.99 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

