Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 633,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July alerts:

Shares of PJUL opened at $30.11 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.