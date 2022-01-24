Insider Buying: Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director Acquires C$58,539.80 in Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell acquired 324,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,806,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,114,368.73.
Shares of RGD stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Reunion Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82.
About Reunion Gold
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.