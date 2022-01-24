Insider Buying: Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director Acquires C$58,539.80 in Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell acquired 324,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,806,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,114,368.73.

Shares of RGD stock opened at C$0.19 on Monday. Reunion Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.82.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

