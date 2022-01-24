Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

