Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.30. 137,067,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,781,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

