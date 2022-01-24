Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director Sells 1,926 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $50.58 on Monday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $187.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,975,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after acquiring an additional 145,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

