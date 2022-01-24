Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $52.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

