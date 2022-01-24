Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 39.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 278,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.35 million, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.90. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 18.96%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS).

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.