International Biotechnology Trust PLC Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 6.1% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

