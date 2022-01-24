International Biotechnology Trust PLC Sells 83,400 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC lowered its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 83.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,243. The firm has a market cap of $469.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

