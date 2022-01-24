International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,200 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines stock opened at $128.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

