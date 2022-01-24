International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

IBM opened at $129.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.