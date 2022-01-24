Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

ISNPY opened at $17.22 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.53.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

