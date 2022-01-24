Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 133.8% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 200,481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 20.0% in the third quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 460.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.29.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $528.55 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.33 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $627.44 and a 200-day moving average of $580.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

