Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.0% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $264.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

