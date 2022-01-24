Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $269.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day moving average is $343.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $338.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

