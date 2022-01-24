IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $2.50 on Top Exchanges

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00007139 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IQeon has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $1.08 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00044622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005931 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.