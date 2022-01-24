iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,605,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

TLT stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.44. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

