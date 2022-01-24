iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

DGRO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. 20,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,218. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.97 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93.

