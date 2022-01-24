iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,233 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $62,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.