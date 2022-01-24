iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $267.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

