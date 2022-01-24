iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.37 during trading on Monday. 25,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,979. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average is $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

