iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,074 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34.

