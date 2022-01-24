Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Itron by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Itron by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 975.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

