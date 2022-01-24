ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

ITVPF stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. ITV has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

