IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

